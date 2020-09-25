Friday, September 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, have hatched a clandestine plan of rigging the 2022 presidential election in favour of the latter.

This is according to Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who dropped the bombshell on Thursday when they attended the Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community.

The MPs led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa claimed that there is a scheme to politically manipulate data in the Huduma Namba system as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

Ichungwa claimed that an expatriate had been procured privately to steer the second phase of the programming and they feared the process was ill-conceived.

“Huduma Namba programming is a shadowy criminal activity being carried out by leaders who do not have the interest of this country at heart,” he noted, adding that the programme was in preparation for the rigging of the 2022 elections.

Ichungwa’s sentiments were supported by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, who said Kenyans would want to know what happened to the first phase of registration.

“Share with Kenyans the outcome of the first phase, and how much was used. It is obvious the first one flopped. So, why do we need another one?” Jumwa posed.

Raila, who is in his sunset years, is preparing to vie for presidency and Uhuru and state machinery are determined to ensure Jakom is the official occupant of the house on the hill in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST