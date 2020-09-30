Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Details have emerged revealing exactly why President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected the school reopening plan presented to him by Education CS George Magoha.

During his state of the nation address on Monday, Uhuru stated that he would only reopen schools after the Education and Health Ministries guarantee the safety of learners.

Insiders stated that Magoha, his Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, and other stakeholders were shocked by Kenyatta’s decision as the President had already settled on October 5 as the reopening date.

Form four and Class 8 candidates were poised to be among the first to report to school, with exams set for March 2021.

However, Kenyatta changed his mind after analysing the report and was not convinced by the measures stipulated to protect learners from Covid-19.

“The resumption of in-person learning must be predicated on strict adherence to the health protocols and guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health,” he noted while addressing the country during the National Covid-19 Conference at the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre (KICC).

Further, Magoha’s plan had logistical gaps that raised the risk of failure.

The President was not assured with the social distancing plan and was worried that he may be forced to close schools should the second wave of Covid-19 brake out.

He was also reportedly dissatisfied with a shortage of teachers to deal with the crisis.

The failure of the Education Ministry to ascertain how the government and parents will foot extra bills also made Kenyatta reject the proposal.

Magoha had asked parents to pay tuition fees only and assured them that no student would be sent home over arrears.

The complaints by school heads who lamented that they had not received funds for upgrade and reopening further forced Kenyatta to rescind any reopening proposals.

He also felt that public schools were not adequately equipped to manage the pandemic.

