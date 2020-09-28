Monday, September 28, 2020 – This shocking video of a reckless driver pulling heart-stopping stunts in a busy road has left netizens fuming.

From the video, the idiot, who was driving a private van (KCW 895Q), decided to flirt with death with his antics while the vehicle was still in motion.

This moron was not only endangering his life but the lives of other motorists and innocent pedestrians minding their own business.

Interestingly, the passengers seated with him at the front didn’t seem bothered by the driver’s antics.

The NTSA and police officers should cancel the driving licenses of such reckless drivers.

Watch the video and reactions below.









