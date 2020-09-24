Thursday, September 24, 2020 – This bold lady attempted to shoot her shot at a male Twitter user but it didn’t go according to plan.

The lady started by dropping a comment on the guy’s photo saying thatshe hopes the ring on his finger is not a wedding band.

In response, the guy said, ‘it’s not.’

Once she was sure the guy was not married, she proceeded to drop another hint but this time, she missed the target by a mile.

“Are you looking for someone to send you good morning and goodnight messages? Or should I keep scrolling?” the woman asked.

“Keep scrolling my dear!” the guy responded.

Nevertheless, she took it on her stride and replied. “Ok, Dear.’

Well, it appears tables have turned and women are now making the first move on guys they would like to date.

See the conversation below.





