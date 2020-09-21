Monday, September 21, 2020 – Baby showers are strictly ladies’ affairs but once in a while, you find some misguided guys – especially the fathers to be, showing up.

This is not only an insult to men but an insult to women who use the occasion to share their childbirth experiences to prep the mother to be.

That is why these photos of a middle-aged man taking part in a baby shower for his wife have caused chaos on social media.

Perhaps to punish the guy, they made him do crazy things and you can bet he will never attend another baby shower again.

Check out the photos below.















The Kenyan DAILY POST