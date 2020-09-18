Friday, September 18, 2020 – This CCTV footage showing the moment daring thugs broke into a car in a parking lot in broad daylight and made away with valuables has shocked many.

From the footage, it appears that the thugs who were using a car with number plateKCU 113P, had trailed the victim from a bank, and once he/she parked the car and left, they broke into the vehicle and stole what looks like an envelope.

Interestingly, there were people including Boda Boda riders watching from a distance.

We hope that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will track these miscreants and arrest them.

Watch the video below.

