Thursday, September 17, 2020 – This CCTV footage, showing the moment armed thugs were upstaged by the would-be victim, is going viral on social media.

From the video, the gun-toting thugs tried to carjack a motorist but things went south pretty fast.

One of them drew out his gun and pointed it at the motorist hoping the driver would stop at the sight of the firearm.

Instead, the driver stepped on the gas and nearly ran over the gun-toting miscreant.

The guy’s accomplices are seen trying to carry him from the scene and it appears he sustained serious injuries.

These thugs messed with the wrong person and were served a dose of their own medicine.

Watch the video below.

