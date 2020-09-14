Home Entertainment The woman that Citizen TV’s SWALEH MDOE chewed – She now lives... The woman that Citizen TV’s SWALEH MDOE chewed – She now lives in Roysambu and sells Nunu on dating sites (PHOTOs) September 14, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WaKamba Jameni!! Illiterate Former MP KALEMBE NDILE spotted sanitizing his hands with expensive mzinga (VIDEO) Melanin Popping! Ugandan ladies break the internet as they parade voluptuous curves sculptured to perfection (PHOTOs) Utawezana? Big booty Senator MILLICENT OMANGA asks and flaunts new juicy figure after losing weight (PHOTOs) Is RUTO’ son, who scored 243 marks in KCPE, planning to become a Rasta Man? His unkempt hair causes murmurs (PHOTO) Slay Queen City prophetess MONICA separates with husband and removes wedding ring after fooling Kenyans with endless PDAs (PHOTOs) Alleged husband snatcher YVONNE OKWARA shakes it like a slay queen while dressed like an African queen – Video blows the internet Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,165FollowersFollow