Monday, September 21, 2020 – Veteran journalist, James Smart, has announced his return to mainstream media after a three-year hiatus.

The former KTN and NTV news anchor has announced that he has taken up a new role with his former employer, Nation Media group.

Smart, who pioneered the ‘The Trend’ show on NTV, will now be tasked to lead the Aga Khan owned media house’s foray into the world of podcasts.

Taking to Twitter, Smart described his new role as a ‘long-time passion’

“As they say, some personal news. Excited to join @NationMediaGrp to lead efforts in PODCASTING. New territories filled with so much potential and a personal passion of mine for a long time,” he tweeted.

The Kimathi Street-based Media House is keen to transform into a modern digital content company and podcasts are among the products they want to invest in heavily.





