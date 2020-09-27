Sunday, 27 September 2020 – Away from his controversies, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a, of Neno Evangelism is a visionary man.

Last year, he revealed that he was planning to expand his church empire along Haile Sellassie Avenue in Nairobi.

Speaking to his congregants, the flashy preacher said that he had plans of putting up a Ksh 2.5 Billion church complex dubbed Neno Towers, in a contested piece of land along Haile Sellassie Avenue, where his church is currently situated.

Ng’ang’a hinted that the new project will consist of a mega church, shops, offices and other features.

He further said that he had already presented a plan to city council and paid Sh 7 million out of the required Sh 12 million.

‘I want to build a church complex costing Sh 2.5 Billion, I have prepared the survey and presented it to City Council. I have already paid Sh 7 Million out of the required Sh 12 Million,’ he told his congregants.

One of the pastors who serve in Ng’ang’a’s church gave a sneak peek into how the mega church he plans to build in the Sh 2.5 Billion project will look like.

The pastor who is identified as Reverend James Maina, posted a photo of the multi-million church that his boss, Ng’ang’a, is planning to build while wishing him a happy birthday when he turned 68 on September 1st.

Happiest birthday to the General of our Time, I’m forever grateful, proud, honored, favored, to have more than what I asked for as a Father, Thanks for your an ending prayers, covering, blessings upon me, my family and the World. May you live long, health and happy as always. Blessings in abundance. We love you Dad. Happy birthday” Reverend Maina posted on his facebook page and splashed a plan of the proposed Neno Evangelism Centre.

Here’s a photo of the proposed Neno Evangelism Centre.

