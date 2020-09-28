Monday September 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be a man on a mission.

He is determined to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose tenure ends in 2022.

Though his journey seems to be rough because he doesn’t enjoy support from the incumbency, the man from Sugoi is resolute on occupying the House on the Hill.

On Monday, Ruto received a shot in the arm after hundreds of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leaders ditched Isaac Ruto’s party and joined the DP’s hustlers’ movement.

In a move that is set to raise eyebrows in Kenya’s political environment, the leaders accused party leader, Isaac Rutto, of ignoring them when making important party decisions.

“We see Isaac Rutto engaging in meetings and hosting leaders allegedly with grassroots officials yet we are not aware.”

“We would like to know whether we are still members of this party or we have been replaced,” one of the officials told journalists.

The leaders vowed to use all their resources to ensure Dr William Ruto is the next President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST