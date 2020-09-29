Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Two men tragically met their death after a fight broke out in a bar at Makongeni Estate in Thika Town.

The night party turned ugly after a reveler was allegedly beaten to death by a security guard in the bar after a disagreement on Sunday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had come out of the club and had an altercation with the security guard at around 7.30 p.m.

The victim is said to have been beaten up by the security guard with a hockey stick during the quarrel and died on the spot.

A friend in the company of the deceased was lucky to escape alive during the fight that broke out outside the bar but not without suffering injuries.

In a retaliatory attack on Monday, the group of friends ganged up against the watchman descending on him with blows and kicks, leaving him with severe injuries.

The watchman later succumbed to injuries at the Thika Level Five Hospital hours later.

Police were forced to intervene to restore calm at the bar, after the group of youth raided the bar, stole liquor, and vandalized the watchman’s premises.

“A drunkard should never be beaten, a slight fight can kill him.”

“Alcohol is sold to grown-ups, why would you beat someone and kill him? Just chase him away,” lamented one of the residents.

This came on the very day that President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the reopening of bars, allowing compliant ones to operate until 10 p.m.

The Kenyan DAILY POST