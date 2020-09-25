Friday September 25, 2020 – The war between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has gone high-tech after the DP reportedly hacked Uhuru’s team to his advantage.

‘Team Uhuru’, which was formed by President Kenyatta’s Personal Secretary Jomo Gecaga to manage his presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017, lost control of its Facebook platform which has over 96,000 followers after hacking.

A spot check showed that the page has been running campaigns for Deputy President William Ruto, covering his tours and engagements since July, taking a break from sharing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s activities.

According to Team Uhuru’s National Coordinator Isaac Ngugi, alias Ngugi IG, the page had indeed been taken over by hackers who are yet to be identified but working for Ruto.

“The page has been hijacked by characters who are impersonating Team Uhuru.”

“That is not our position.”

“Our position is that of the President who has been advocating for suspension of politics.”

“It is important to note that Team Uhuru does not have a bank account or an M-PESA line so anyone who will be approached to send money to the outfit should take note,” he explained.

The national coordinator added that the team will institute legal action against those found culpable of what he described as hacking.

He added that the culprits had removed him from the management of the page and he could not see who had put up a series of suspicious posts.

“The account was hacked and not in safe hands but we are trying to recover it.”

“The content that they are pushing is not in our core mandate.”

“We don’t do politics and are focused on development.”

“Team Uhuru is about preaching the agenda of the President not any other person,” Ngugi asserted.

A background check showed that five of the current administrators were based in Kenya while one is in the US.

The Kenyan DAILY POST