Saturday September 26, 2020 – Former Presidential aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has seemingly made a major step in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt. Kenya kingpin and eventually as President.

This is after he was crowned Mt. Kenya region’s Ambassador during a 4-hour meeting with Gikuyu elders yesterday, a move that some analysts argue placed him ahead of the pack among those seeking to be the region’s kingpin.

The traditional ceremony has a key significance for political leaders.

Held inside Mt Kenya Forest, Kenneth was dressed in traditional regalia and spent time being advised on how to represent the community.

Prayers and rituals were later on conducted at the Kikuyu shrines.

This is the latest demonstration yet by the former Gatanga MP that he was ready to fight it out with other Mt. Kenya peers ahead of 2022.

However, Kenneth did not voice the importance of the meeting, insisting that he will adhere to Kenyatta’s request for leaders to avoid early campaigns.

“I was invited for the cultural event by a section of the community that deals with prayers and cultural matters.”

“It was not about 2022.”

“The invitation to the meeting was done by the elders.”

“I don’t know who they will invite next.”

“I did not come for a political reason,” he defended himself.

The meeting came two days after Kenneth met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi.

Odinga stated that the meeting was all about reflection of the current political status, exchange of ideas and consensus-building to find common ground.

The two leaders appear crucial to Kenyatta’s succession plan, with Odinga pushing for a referendum and enactment of the Building Bridges Initiative.

