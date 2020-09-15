Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Retired flesh peddler, Corazon Kwamboka, who is the newest celebrity mother in town, has a younger sister called T-Baby.

T-Baby is following the footsteps of her elder sister Corazon, who raked in millions spreading her legs to wealthy men in posh hotels before she retired from high end prostitution.

The curvy T-Baby uses her Instagram page to advertise her sexy goodies.

She posted some very hot videos parading her expensive booty and men flooded her timeline with impious comments.

‘That is a dangerous weapon, have mercy on us,’ one of the many hyenas that camp on her Instagram page commented.

Here are the latest juicy videos that she posted, leaving men panting like starved hyenas in Maasai Mara.

The Kenyan DAILY POST