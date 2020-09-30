Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), has lauded the media for its watchdog role after NTV’s Dennis Okari exposed the rot in the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

Speaking yesterday, EACC boss, Twalib Mbarak, disclosed that the Government managed to save a whopping Ksh 9 billion after Okari’s expose of Covid-19 Millionaires.

Ksh 7 billion had already been embezzled by cartels working in cahoots with KEMSA officials who are under investigations by the EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

“The media played a role in averting the loss of Ksh 9 billion at KEMSA.”

“The officials had pretended to be smart and had put up adverts which had exaggerated figures (money).”

“The public, however, caught wind of their actions raising suspicion that something fishy was underway,” Twalib stated.

He urged the media to partner with the EACC and other investigation agencies to sensitize, disrupt and expose matters corruption.

The EACC presented a file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji after it concluded its investigation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had issued the agency a 30 days timeline to table a conclusive report on KEMSA scandal.

