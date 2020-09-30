Wednesday, 30 September 2020– Despite the Tanzanian Government issuing a strict warning to celebrities against displaying nudity to the public, famous actress, Tessy Chocolate, has defied Magufuli’s orders and shared juicy photos that leave little for the male fraternity to imagine.

The big-booty actress paraded her goodies in see-through lingerie and left online hyenas breaking their necks.

Besides flaunting her big derriere that resembles an anthill, the light-skinned actress, who has a very curvy body, paraded her soft thighs to anyone interested to see.

The two juicy photos have caused massive chaos on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST