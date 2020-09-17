BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following Internship positions;
Internship Opportunities in EMBU ONLY (HEAD OFFICE)
Support Internships (Category One)
Qualifications
- Finance and data entry – Must have a minimum of CPA part 2
- HR and Administration – Administration /HR/ management qualifications
- Registry – Record and archive management qualifications
- ICT – ICT qualifications
How to Apply
Indicate the location and title as your email subject and send your application to the address below.
Fill out the application form on our website http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers and attach your current CV.
Send to;-
The HR and Administration Manager,
BIMAS Kenya Limited,
P.O Box 2299,
Embu – 60100
OR Email; recruitment@bimaskenya.com
POINTS TO NOTE
- Applications that do not follow the guidelines provided above will be disqualified.
- Applications not indicating a preferred location will be disqualified
- Kindly note that our internship opportunities are not compensated.
BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer