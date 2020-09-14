Monday, September 14, 2020 – This young man died on the spot during an illegal street racing competition in Tanzania after his Subaru Forester crashed while at a top speed of 220km/hr.

From the photos and videos shared on social media before the grisly accident, the petrol heads are seen flaunting their cars before hitting the road.

At some point, the guy with the blue Subaru was driving at 220km/hr.

This is akin to flirting with death and he got his wish after he crashed shortly after.

The impact of the crash reduced the car into a shell.

These are the consequences of converting normal cars into racing cars without putting in place necessary safety measures.

Watch photos and video below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST