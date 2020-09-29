Tuesday, 29 September 2020-Diana Marua, the wife of faded gospel singer, Bahati, has been condemned for behaving like a socialite.

The 31 year old mother of two, posted a photo slaying in a see through dress and flashed her goodies like a typical socialite.

Some of the fans who spotted the sexy photo felt that it was not morally upright for Diana to post such a photo on the social platform.

She was accused of lowering her dignity

This is how fans reacted to the sexy photo of Diana Marua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply