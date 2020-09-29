Tuesday, September 29, 2020-State House has reportedly blocked Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from accessing its Facebook account.

This came after the DP skipped Monday’s COVID-19 conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chief guest.

Kenyans, who tried to search the name Ruto on the State House Facebook page were met with a ‘cannot post’ response.

It is speculated that State House page admins feared a popular public backlash, taking the focus away from the important conversation around the country’s response to the pandemic.

By the time the President arrived at around 2:20 pm, the DP had not arrived forcing the event organizers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row.

Dr. William Ruto is yet to explain why he skipped the function that was also attended by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and Chief Justice, David Maraga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST