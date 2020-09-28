Monday September 28, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss, Mohammed Badi, has accused embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of killing Nairobians silently.

According to Badi, Sonko is withholding up to Sh253 million meant to benefit health centres across the city, and in the process making poor Nairobians suffer.

He said City Hall has refused to surrender some Sh127 million held in a Special Purpose Account at the Central Bank.

According to NMS Director for Health Services, Dr. Josephine Kibaru- Mbae, the monies meant to benefit level two and three hospitals is still held by the County and the signatories to the account have not been changed to officers that NMS mandated to execute the function of health.

Without ability to access the funds, Dr. Mbae said NMS is under pressure from donors such as DANIDA to execute the Health functions and account for the funds.

Terming it not a big deal, she said the refusal by Sonko’s administration to release the funds are just one of the many disputes between NMS and City Hall in a growing list of latest quarrels.

According to her, unavailability of the resources has crippled key health services making some facilities unable to function.

At the same time, the NMS has blamed Sonko’s administration of declining to hand-over a record of all contracts, bills and record of stalled and/or on-going projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST