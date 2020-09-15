Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Talented Afro-pop singer, Sege Chemutai, is the latest Kenyan celebrity to open up about battling depression that nearly drove her to commit suicide.

The mellow voiced singer has made the revelations as the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)

WSPD is observed on 10th September every year, in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides.

The singer disclosed via a post on Instagram thatshe contemplated suicide and even wrote a note, which she was to leave behind after she was gone and stated that she will share it one day.

She wrote:

“This photo of me was taken a couple of days after I wrote a suicide note. I was still highly suicidal (for the first time in more than a decade). The guy who took the photo had no idea. We had just had a wonderful breakfast and catch up.



“The details of the suicide note and attempted suicide, I’ll share another time.



“Today is #worldsuicidepreventionday and this photo is just a reminder that, ‘wanting to kill yourself’ doesn’t have a “look”. However, there are signs. (check my insta stories for that)”

“Just seen a site, befrienderskenya.org, who give free emotional support to anyone who needs it. Their number +254722178177 although I hear it operates between 9am-5pm



“Also check out Bonga.or.ke



“Help me help others by tagging suicide prevention organizations in the comments.

Feel free to also share any suicide prevention hotline numbers (esp in Kenya)



“Lastly, feel free to drop a purple heart in the comments in support of Suicide Prevention and Awareness. 💜💜💜

The Kenyan DAILY POST.