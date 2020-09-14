Monday, September 14, 2020 – Socialite Vera Sidika has opened up about her breast surgery procedure that cost her a cool $20,000 (Ksh Sh2 million) a few years ago.

Speaking to Jalang’o, the bootylicious lass stated that she decided to get silicone implants to make her body proportional.

According Vera, she felt she was not proportional because she was thick but with a flat chest.

She said:

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added mu Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore….

“It cost me $20000 (Sh.2 million). I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good…. Because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed.

“The Breast has like a ka-pocket that is empty, so they normally put the implant in that pocket, so it doesn’t interfere with anything in your breasts”

When asked if she has ever enhanced the size of her famous derriere, Vera said:

“I grew up with a big Booty but I had a problem showing it off because I used to feel fat…but when I came to Nairobi I just decided to live my life and started wearing short dresses, showing my curves and now people will appreciate it and that’s when I started embracing it.

“I started liking the attention… I have never added my butt”

In 2014, Vera shocked the country after she revealed she had spent a whooping Sh50 million to lighten her skin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST