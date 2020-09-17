Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Days after relocating to Mombasa from Nairobi, curvy socialite, Vera Sidika, has introduced her new lover.

Taking to Instagram, Vera confirmed that she is dating struggling Mombasa singer, Brown Mauzo and went on to narrate how he’s going to great lengths to make her happy.

According to Vera, Brown Mauzo is not only supplying her with a daily dose of premium ‘Doshi’ but he is also putting her through tough exercises every morning to shed excess weight she gained during lockdown.

She wrote: “Babe got me running with him every morning

“How u make me run from ground floor to 9th floor. 4 trips, ground floor to 9th floor, Bae wants to kill me and he is smiling while at it.

While the two have been spotted together having a good time, Vera recently said in an interview that she wants to keep her relationship private.

“I have been seeing someone for a couple of months now but it’s been low key.

“There is someone special and am so happy and I won’t lie. I even have added weight, happy weight. When you are in a relationship and very happy it happens… but soon I want to work on weight because when quarantine happened I did not have that time to work on my weight as I was just enjoying life with my Baby and working at the same time,” she said during an interview with Jalang’o.







