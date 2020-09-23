Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Singer turned Pastor, Ruth Matete, has had a bitter-sweet year.

Having lost her husband and the love of her life,John Apewajoye, early in the year, the former Tusker Project Fame contestant is heavily pregnant and will soon welcome her bundle of joy.

The talented singer has been sharing how she is dealing with the untimely death of her husband who succumbed to injuries he sustained from a gas explosion at their home stating that it has not been easy.

However, she is still grateful for the fruit of the womb and you can tell she can’t wait to hold her baby.

See the photos below.





