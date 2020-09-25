Friday, September 25, 2020 – Days after gospel singer, Ruth Matete, called out pastors and religious leaders who turned their backs on her following the death of her husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, theAtheists in Kenya Society (AIK) has invited her to join the movement.

The former Tusker Project Fame contestant claimed that some pastors even wanted her jailed because they didn’t believe the death of her husband was an ‘accident’

She wrote:

“Kama kuna kitu ilinihurt that time is when pastors I have ministered in their churches left me. Like no call. In fact, some of them came up with prophecies during their live broadcasts saying that God showed them I’ll go to jail and that I was guilty.

“Then now, God has vindicated me. I have had to pick my own broken pieces and try to move on, you’re back! Wow!! Calling me. Texting me. Telling me you were praying for me. Mercy Lord!! Was it so hard for you to just call or text and tell me that? You avoided me like a plague.

“You didn’t want people to know that I serve in your church or I have ever served in your church. Indeed, the heart of man is wicked. Some talked and talked and I have proof. But now you’re my number one fan since I came back on social media. You comment on all my posts. Like everything I post. ‘Yes Pastor!’ ‘We love you’,” she added.

Following her strongly worded statement, the President of the Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) Harrison Mumia, urged her to abandon Christianity and join the atheism movement if she wants to experience peace of mind.

“I would like to tell Matete that I was once a Christian just like her, I witnessed the hypocrisy in the church. While Christianity brands itself as a religion of love, justice and peace, these traits are nowhere to be seen when you examine the life of most Christians,” wrote Mumia.

“I challenge Ruth to abandon Christianity for atheism and experience the peace I’ve experienced as an atheist for over 20 years. Since I abandoned Christianity, I’ve experienced peace in the midst of terrible pain, frustration, death of my father and other very stressful and painful events,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST