Sunday, September 13, 2020 – Celebrity couple,Nameless and Wahu, have caused a stir on social media after they shared a video of themselves getting naughty in the house.

In the video, the two are seen busting serious moves before Nameless starts grinding on Wahu’s petite derriere.

While sharing the video, Nameless called on President Uhuru to open clubs and revealed that their teenage daughter, Tumiso, begged him not to share the video because ‘it will embarrass her’

“My teenage daughter begged me not to post this because it will embarrass her…🤔.. so I decided to post😜… .Uhuru fungua club ama kutaharibika hapa na mabendover🤨… We are warning you respectfully🤦🏾‍♂️🙏🏿 🤨… Aaanyway atleast sound ya Nanocell TV inatupatia sound ya club kwa nyumba… Improvise wazito!! Nameless captioned the video.

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last week and they are still madly in love if this video is anything to go by.

Watch the video and reaction below.







