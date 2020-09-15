Solar Panda Kenya Limited

746 Muchai Drive

PO Box 19400 GPO

00100 Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Shop Administrator

The Company

Solar Panda is a growing company that provides innovative and upgradeable solar systems in rural communities. The company’s pay-as-you-go model allows homes and small businesses to have electricity for less than the daily cost of kerosene and mobile phone charging.

Solar Panda values personal integrity, hard work, and respect for customers and co-workers. These

qualities are considered essential for employment.

Job Purpose

Solar Panda Shop Administrators wear many hats. First and foremost, they ensure that our field sales agents are supplied with stock. They also handle retail sales to our walk-in customers and support existing customers with troubleshooting and warranty claims. Not least, they undertake careful management of the shop’s stock and ensure that the shop is always clean and presentable.

Duties and responsibilities

• Ensure that the company’s sales agents’ need for product is met.

• Serve walk-in customers and educate them on our products.

• Handle customer troubleshooting and warranty claims in the shop.

• Careful management of stock that is stored in the shop.

• Ensure that the shop is always well maintained.

Academic qualification and work experience

• A diploma in an academic field.

• 2 years’ experience in a similar role is an added advantage.

Personal Attributes

• An outgoing and positive attitude

• Ability to communicate clearly

• Good planning and organizational skills

• Self-motivated

Qualifications

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to RecruitmentKE@solarpanda.com on or before 25th September 2020 Kindly use the job title in the subject line of your email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Solar Panda Kenya Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, national origin or disability. Solar Panda does not charge any fees on recruitment and nor do we use recruitment agencies that charge recruitment fees.