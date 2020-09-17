Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Residents of Kapterik village in Elgeyo Marakwet are reeling in shock after a middle-aged man killed his two children before committing suicide.

While confirming the incident, Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy County Commissioner, Julius Maiyo, said the suspect identified as Samuel Barasa had also injured his wife and a third child.

Mr. Maiyo said that the man went berserk after a nasty argument with his wife and urged locals to seek alternative dispute resolution options.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Iten Funeral Home.

Cases of domestic violence have become rampant in Kenyan homes in the past few months.

The increase is partly due to the curfew and partial lockdown imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Being locked at home has made it a complete nightmare for victims, mostly women and children, to escape from abusers.

