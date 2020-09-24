Thursday, September 24, 2020 – A class six pupil has been arrested after she stabbed her Form Two boyfriend to death in Lang’ata Estate, Nairobi

According to witnesses, the two argued before the 15-year old girl stabbed her 19-year old boyfriend multiple times in the chest.

The suspect accused her boyfriend of talking to another girl and the argument degenerated into the fatal stabbing.

“While they were quarreling, the girl grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy in the chest.”

“She pulled out the knife and stabbed him again,” a neighbor is quoted saying.

The victim was rushed to St Mary’s Mission Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was taken to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem.

Confirming the incident, Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Gregory Mutiso said the suspect is being held at Lang’ata Police Station.

“We are holding the suspect for interrogation before any charges are preferred against her,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST