Sunday, September 13, 2020 – This CCTV footage captured the shocking moment a man tried tokidnap a 4-year-old child in a restaurant in Florida, West of Johannesburg, in broad daylight.

From the video going viral on social media, the suspect is seen trying to grab the child while she was seated with her mother and another woman.

However, the kidnap attempt was foiled after members of the public intervened and pinned the man to the ground until the police arrived.

While the reason or the person who tried to kidnap the baby is not known yet, netizens speculated that he is a father who was denied permission to see his child after falling out with the mother.

However, videos of the kidnapper that appeared online later show him cursing and reports suggest that it may actually have been a real kidnap attempt.

Watch the video and reaction below.

A kidnapping attempt in Northcliff. Be vigilant people! pic.twitter.com/4TGOLR1hjC — Gavin Carter (@GavinCarter83) September 11, 2020







