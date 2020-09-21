Monday September 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto wished the earth would open and swallow him on Sunday after he was embarrassed by a section of youth at the popular Gikomba market.

The DP, accompanied by 15 Jubilee Party lawmakers, was in Gikomba to attend the installation service of African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Joshua Nzau at Ziwani in Nairobi’s Starehe Constituency.

On reaching Gikomba Market, he made a stopover and suddenly a large crowd turned up to listen to what he had to say.

That is when a group of unapologetic youth caused fracas as they started leaving the venue in a manner to suggest that they did not want to listen to him.

Another section appeared to mock Ruto as ‘a thief’ as they displayed a T-shirt with “money heist” photos.

However, Ruto proceeded with his speech unperturbed despite the youth causing scuffles and confusion.

