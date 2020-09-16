Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi lost his cool today while trying to explain the Lunar Park demolitions.

The demolitions were carried out on Tuesday night causing an uproar from business owners in the area.

The General was asked a question by the angry business owners which led to him losing his cool as he dared them to move to court.

“If you have a difference, there is a proper procedure of following.”

“If you have a lease, you can get your lawyers, go to court and sue Kenya Re (Kenya Reinsurance Corporation).”

“Those are the procedures of the Government.”

“So why do you want to create violence?”

“Did you fight when coming for this lease?”

“That will be settled in court,” he noted.

Badi clarified that the land will be used to put up one of the biggest bus termini in the city to cater for Public Service Vehicles using the Mombasa and Ngong Roads.

He insisted that the land belongs to the Government after being asked another seemingly provocative question on “double standards” being applied in the demolitions.

“I am saying, this land belongs to the pension scheme and they have leases with different traders, they approached KenyaRE to use their land, it is not their land.”

“The land belongs to the Government, so when you say double standards I do not know what you mean,” added the visibly irritated Director-General.

