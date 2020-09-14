Monday September 14, 2020 – Former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has resurfaced with a warning to Mt Kenya politicians.

Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri warned Kikuyu politicians from relying on Deputy President William Ruto to finance their campaigns.

Even though he will support Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid, Kiunjuri clarified that he will do so through his own party – The Service Party (TSP) – to avoid betrayal after the election.

He added that if Ruto was given the power to finance and appoint a running mate, there was a huge risk that the person Ruto will pick will have very little powers in the Government.

“I have spent a lot of my money, millions, and spent a lot of time building the TSP.”

“I could easily have waited for the DP to pick me as his running mate and use his choppers and money to campaign but that is foolish and Mt Kenya politicians must avoid that mistake.”

“You cannot count on what you do not have and there is always a problem when you are given free things,” he stated.

The former CS said he was the only one in Ruto’s side who was able to speak the truth to the DP because he was an independent politician with his own resources.

“I talked to Ruto and we agreed he will pick a running mate from Mt Kenya region who will be most popular.”

“If it will be me, Ichungwa, Moses Kuria, or anybody else, I will support.”

“Until that day comes, I want to build the TSP because through it, I can challenge the DP to look into Mt Kenya issues.”

“If I become his Deputy President, I will have a weapon to fight back because as you can see from this government, things can always go wrong.”

“If you look at the Revenue Sharing standoff, most of the Mt Kenya politicians around Ruto are afraid to tell him the truth and that is, he has failed us,” he added.

Kiunjuri said that his party has now opened a total of 27 offices in 27 Counties, saying he has had more time to build his party following his firing in January this year.

