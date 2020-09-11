Friday, 11 September 2020 – Police are in hot pursuit of a teacher who has reportedly eloped with a class 8 girl.

The sex starved teacher, who was providing private tuition to the standard 8 pupil, is said to have lured the girl to sex and disappeared with her.

Their whereabouts are not known and the parents are worried that the shameless teacher might be doing ‘bad things’ to their daughter.

Photos of the girl and the teacher who has eloped with her were shared on social media, and members of the public urged to provide any information that may lead to his arrest.

Here is the information shared on social media.