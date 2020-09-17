Thursday, September 17, 2020 – A robbery with violence suspect from Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, killed himself by slitting his throat with a kitchen knife to avoid arrest.

The deceased was part of a gang of four who attacked and robbed a man of his motorcycle on Tuesday night.

The victim reported the incident to the police who launched a manhunt for the suspects with the help of a tracking device installed on the motorcycle.

The police officers nabbed three suspects identified as Zedrick Mulama, Robert Safari, and Silas Lugalia.

The officers also recovered three other motorcycles thought to have been stolen.

The fourth suspect was tracked to his home at Sauti Ya Engine Estate and when he saw the cops, he slit his throat with a kitchen knife.

“Three robbery with violence suspects who have been terrorizing Kapseret boda boda operators in Uasin Gishu County were last night arrested and three motorcycles recovered at Soy Likuyani following a swift pursuit on them after they attacked and robbed a victim, leaving him unconscious,” DCI said.

“After interrogating the suspects, officers proceeded to the home of the fourth suspect at Sauti ya Engine estate, but on sighting the police and to avoid arrest took his life by cutting open his throat with a kitchen knife.”

The three suspects are in custody and will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST