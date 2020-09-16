Wednesday, September 15, 2020 – Residents of Mukonge Village in Lugari constituency, Kakamega County, were left bamboozledafter four different vehicles hired to transport a body of an 88-year old man who died at home to a nearby mortuary broke down mysteriously.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Kepha Abukusi, passed on in the wee hours of Monday.

His family hired a van to ferry his remains to Chebaiywa morgue in Lugari but what happened next has shocked Kenyans.

Immediately the body was loaded onto the van, the vehicle’s engine failed.

The family hailed another van but its engine also failed when the body was loaded onto it.

The next two vans also broke down mysteriously once the body was loaded and not even the best mechanics in the area could detect the problem.

Interestingly, the vehicles’ engines roared back to life once the body was offloaded.

The family had to think outside the box and according to the deceased’s nephew, Evans Avoga Odari, they had to return the deceased’s body into the house to perform traditional rituals to appease the deceased into “accepting to join the next world”.

Speaking to the media, Odari said:

“We suspect that he (Abukusi) doesn’t want to be separated from us just yet, hence his resistance to leave the homestead.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST