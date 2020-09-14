Monday September 14, 2020 – The statue of revered Kenyan trade unionist and former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya that was erected near the Kenya National Archives, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, was pulled down yesterday after more than a year of falling into disrepair.

There had been a huge outcry from the public about the sorry state of the statue with the monument filled with litter and water from the rains that have been pounding the city.

Speaking on the issue, a transporter, who was seen taking away the statue, revealed that he was called to deliver it to the Nairobi National Museum.

“I do not have a lot of details, only that I was instructed to take it to the National Museums of Kenya headquarters,” he explained.

The bronze monument was done by artist Oshottoe Ondula, standing barely 50 metres from the spot where Tom Mboya was brazenly gunned down in broad daylight by an assassin in 1969.

Over the years, the statue has attracted the public with its water gushing fountains and a moat but recent neglect has made the iconic statue an eyesore.

According to Steve McAketch, who is responsible for the renovations, the statue was taken away for a facelift.

“We removed the statue as the place is undergoing renovations temporarily but more details about the renovations will be revealed tomorrow,” he explained.

The Tom Mboya memorial statue at the heart of Nairobi’s (Central Business District) was erected in October 2011 in honour of one of the nation’s foremost heroes.

Back in June 2019, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua offered to personally repair and maintain the statues of Mboya and Dedan Kimathi until those concerned would “wake up from their slumber.”

He received strong opposition from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who dispatched a team to commence refurbishments but nothing much was achieved.

