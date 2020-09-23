Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Celebrated Kenyan actress, Bridget Shighadi, has excited netizens after she posted a beautiful family portrait to celebrate her baby daddy, Nick Mutuma, on his birthday.

The sexy actress, who has become a household name over her role in the popular Citizen TV show, Maria, also penned a short and sweet birthday message to Nick.

She wrote:

“Sorry Dua, he was mine first 🙃 (Girls with their daddies 🙄) Happy birthday baby @nickmutuma ❤️”

On his part, Nick, who is also an accomplished actor in his own right, replied:

“Thank you baby ❤️❤️ Sasa hio PS5 niaje? 🙂”

The two lovebirds, who have been dating for over a decade welcomed their firstborn daughter, Dua, back in February 2018.

See the post below.

