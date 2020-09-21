Monday, September 21, 2020 – Talented Kenyan actress cum TV presenter, Joyce Maina, has laughed off claims that she is having an affair with Size 8’s husband, DJ Mo.

The Switch TV presenter has been a topic of discussion on social media after she shared a loved up photo with a guy whose face was hidden with an emoji and netizens claimed the mystery guy is DJ Mo.

DJ Mo is married to gospel singer Linet Munyali alias Size 8 and they have two kids.

Taking to Instagram, the ChatSpot host rubbished the rumors stating that she is not dumb to post a married man on social media.

She wrote: “Here is something else for you to screenshot. How dumb do you think I am to post a married man (Not that I would ever be with one) on my IG. Anyway, tupatane pale Chatspot kesho on Switch TV 5:50 pm,”

Adding: “Fake news is actually Hilarious…Weh! So you guys went from not knowing what the man looks like (You just have a blurry photo that makes him look like a shadow) and now all over sudden its DJ MO. Lol





