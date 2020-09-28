Monday, 28 September 2020 – A leaked memo by a concerned faithful has exposed some of the dirty things that are happening at Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church.

Although Owuour and his bishops pretend to be righteous men of God, they are wolves in sheep’s skin.

In the memo, 7 bishops have been accused of stealing tithes and offerings and sleeping with female congregants.

The sex starved bishops pay rent for the female congregants using tithes and offerings that they steal from the church.

Bishop Caleb, Bishop Masinde, Bishop Thomas, Bishop Magati, Bishop Wanyonyi are among the sex starved bishops accused of chewing female congregants and squandering tithes and offerings.

This is not the first time that Owuor’s controversial church, which is more of a cult, has been entangled in scandals, more so sex scandals involving his bishops.

Read the leaked memo.