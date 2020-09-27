Sunday, September 27, 2020 – Veteran KTN News Director, Edwin Audi, is among two people killed in a gruesome accident along Kajiad0-Namanga Road.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening after a vehicle (Probox) they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck heading in the opposite direction.

According to reports, the accident happened when the driver of the Probox attempted to overtake a lorry and crashed into an oncoming truck ferrying timber.

“The Probox hit the front side of the trailer prompting it to veer off the road before landing in a ditch.

“As a result, one of the four passengers (Audi) died on the spot,” read the police report in part.

His colleagues at Standard Media Group have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.









Check out Audi’s photos below.





