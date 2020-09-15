Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Kiss 100 radio presenter and self-confessed whopper addict, Kamene Goro, who shocked fans after revealing her body count, has bought a German machine.

As some of you complain of being cash starved amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kamene is not feeling the heat.

The curvy radio presenter blew Ksh 3.8 Million on a Mercedes Benz E350 AMG model.

She has also relocated to the leafy suburbs of Lavington.

Kamene is currently one of the highest paid female radio presenters in Kenya.

Here’s a photo of Kamene flaunting her new guzzler at Radio Africa Group’s parking lot in Westlands.

