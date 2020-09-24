Thursday September 24, 2020 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has disclosed that he is pursuing legal action against Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

This is after Kinoti recommended that Senator Cleophas Malala be charged for unproven claims he made over an assassination plot by some police officers.

Kinoti observed that the investigators could not find any information to support the legislator’s claims.

“Based on evidence on record we find that allegations by Cleophas Malala are untrue, malicious, false and ill-intended.”

“The author of the claims should be charged for giving false information in accordance with Section 129(B) of the penal code,” he stated.

Kinoti further stated that the allegations bordered on character assassination of members of the Special Service Unit and called for the author to apologise to the unit.

“These are serious allegations impacting the character of members of the Special Service Unit that has exposed them to ridicule and contempt in the eyes of the members of the public,” he argued.

But speaking to the press outside Parliament, Malala claimed that he was in possession of compelling evidence that will prove police officers were trailing him.

He further revealed that he had forwarded his case to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for further investigations.

“Let us meet in court, I am ready for that and I will provide more evidence in court.”

“I will never be intimidated by the mere fact you are the same people who are accused as well as the investigators,” he stated.

Earlier, the Senator broke down in Parliament narrating how he was being trailed by officers he claimed were after his life.

