Friday September 25, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s claim that it was planning to rig his victory in 2022 using Huduma Namba.

Through the Interior Ministry CS, Fred Matiang’i, the Government denied claims that foreigners have been hired to run the Huduma Numba registration ahead of 2022 elections.

“The database logistics and the software for NIIMS are 100 per cent Kenyan Government funded, designed and developed and solely managed by Kenyans,” CS Fred Matiang’i said on Friday.

Ruto and his allies had alleged that a mysterious foreign firm had been single sourced through the National Intelligence Service to rig the 2022 elections.

The DP’s confidantes sensationally claimed that the firm will be tasked with manipulating the Huduma Namba data to rig Ruto out.

At the same time, Matiang’i said that over 90 per cent of the datasets collected have been cleaned up and matched, with mass production of Huduma cards set to begin by the end of the year.

“The Government urges Kenyans to be wary of misinformation and conspiracy theories propagated about Huduma Namba,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST