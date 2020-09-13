Sunday, September 13, 2020 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has lambasted Deputy President William Ruto following his recent comments on khat (miraa) trade.

Dr William Ruto, who has a PhD in Plant Ecology, while on an interview with Weru TV, asked miraa farmers to consider planting other cash crops because the main market for the product has been affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

DP Ruto based his argument on the premise that Kenya’s main market for khat is Somalia, which ceased trade over the maritime border dispute.

But Munya told the DP on Friday to keep off asking him to keep “Tanga Tanga” politics away from the miraa trade.

“We do not want Tanga Tanga and others in miraa market issue.”

“There were people on TV telling us to seek alternatives.”

“As a miraa community, it is the mainstay,” Munya said.

DP Ruto had offered to help farmers begin to diversify their crops in order to tap into markets that are working.

