Thursday, 17 September 2020 – Celebrity criminal Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, bewitched a sexy lady called Ella with love and good sex after he came out of prison and married her.

Jowie and Ella dated for less than 3 m0nths and moved in as husband and wife.

Actually, it’s Jowie who moved into Ella’s house since he was homeless after being released from jail on bail.

The charming celebrity criminal knows how to treat women and confuse them with good ‘mjulus’ that almost turned former Citizen TV reporter, Jacque Maribe, to a zombie.

Just like Jacque Maribe, Jowie has bewitched Ella with love.

She posted a video goofing around with her criminal husband and captioned it, ‘Love so strong. We beginning to look like siblings.’

