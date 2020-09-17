Thursday, 17 September 2020 – Popular comedian, Teacher Wanjiku, who was accused of snatching her current husband, Victor Ber, from another woman, has served Netizens hot body goals on Instagram.

Teacher Wanjiku proved those who say that Kikuyu women don’t have sexy figures wrong, after she rocked figure hugging dresses and paraded her curvy body.

Hyenas approved her nice figure and flooded her timeline with lustful comments and all manner of emojis.

The mother of one looks like a snack if not a complete meal.

See photos.







