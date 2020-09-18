Friday September 18, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s woes have compounded after being charged afresh with conspiracy to defraud an enormous Sh14 million from the County Government.

Sonko pleaded to the fresh charges of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and conflict of interest after anti-corruption court magistrate Peter Ooko dismissed his application challenging the legality of the new charge sheet drafted by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Governor had claimed that the charge sheet was defective after the DPP amended it to introduce two more counts but the Magistrate ruled that there was no illegality since the hearing had not commenced.

“I find nothing defective in the charge sheet with the inclusion of the new charges and the changes made in relation to particulars of each count.”

“The charge sheet is properly filed and is admitted as part of the court records,” ruled Ooko.

The charges came just three days after he was charged afresh in another case with abuse of office and conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption by allegedly extorting Sh10 million as an inducement to facilitate payments to Web Tribe Limited in January 2019.

In the latest charges, Sonko was accused alongside Fredrick Odhiambo, Antony Otieno Ombok and ROG Security Limited in relation to a tender for hiring of heavy machinery for the County Government.

The three were further accused of money laundering with the charges indicating that they engaged in the secret transfer of the Sh14.1 million while concealing the source.

The magistrate directed that the cash bail of Sh15 million which Sonko had deposited when he was charged last year shall apply to the fresh charges.

It is rumored that Sonko agreed to hand over power to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man in Nairobi in exchange for a get out of jail free card.

